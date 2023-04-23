Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.57 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $59.10.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.34 million. Research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $333,223.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 1,005 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $34,069.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,774,645.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,298 shares of company stock worth $2,673,661 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth about $851,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

