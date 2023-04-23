Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Short Interest Update

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,810,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 17,500,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Antero Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AR opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 3.46.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Resources Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AR. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

