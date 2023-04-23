Wedbush Trims Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Target Price to $27.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNBR. UBS Group increased their target price on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $24.88 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $548.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Sleep Number had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $226,020.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,091.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 805,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 624,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

