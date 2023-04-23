HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $23.95 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $51.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $26,598.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,293. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,293. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $34,839.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $151,767. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,280,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.