Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

STTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Shattuck Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ STTK opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Shattuck Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shattuck Labs ( NASDAQ:STTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 20.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 1,241,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 429,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 46.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 31,792 shares during the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

