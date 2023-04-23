Brokerages Set Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT at $247.44

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAVGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.44.

SWAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $286.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.98. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAVGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The business’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $66,432.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,132,139.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total transaction of $784,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,388.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $66,432.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132,139.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,831 shares of company stock worth $11,584,201. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11,111.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

