WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $271,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 28.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $357,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $97.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.08.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

