Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $21,199,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,891 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,441,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 984,581 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $7,537,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth $3,495,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Down 0.4 %

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Shares of VLRS opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.58. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

(Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.