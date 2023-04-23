Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Rating Reiterated by Cfra

Cfra reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.8 %

MS stock opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day moving average of $89.09. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,689 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $222,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More

