Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SQM. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 18.6 %

NYSE:SQM opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $60.21 and a 52 week high of $115.76.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

