RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RXST. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RxSight from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 6.95. RxSight has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

In other news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms acquired 480,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 980,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in RxSight by 10.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in RxSight by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RxSight by 2.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RxSight by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in RxSight by 6.4% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

