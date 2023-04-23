First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $250.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FSLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded First Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of First Solar from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.52.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $216.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $221.88. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of -516.39 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.85 and a 200-day moving average of $170.36.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,250,942,000 after buying an additional 136,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Solar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after acquiring an additional 780,028 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Solar by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $218,933,000 after acquiring an additional 131,174 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1,046.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

