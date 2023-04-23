Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLSD. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.00.
Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.06. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.
Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.