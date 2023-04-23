Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLSD. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.06. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

About Clearside Biomedical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

