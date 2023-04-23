Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMBM. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $402.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $450,987.23. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,457.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cambium Networks by 493.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Cambium Networks by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

