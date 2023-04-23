AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.94.

NYSE:T opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after acquiring an additional 725,364 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in AT&T by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in AT&T by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 270,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

