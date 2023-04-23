Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$80.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TECK. B. Riley raised shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.81.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.