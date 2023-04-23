Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $61.79 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,312,000 after acquiring an additional 179,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,851,000 after acquiring an additional 40,712 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000,000 after acquiring an additional 68,505 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

