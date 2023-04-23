SEA (NYSE:SE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.39.

SE opened at $79.17 on Thursday. SEA has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $95.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.25.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SEA by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 2,036.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of SEA by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 141,346 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 59,318 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

