Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.90.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SRE opened at $156.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.31. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

