Stephens Begins Coverage on SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

Stephens started coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on S. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Westpark Capital upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.96.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.52. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,248.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 7,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $115,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,248.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,906,247 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 2,647.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

