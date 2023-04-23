Short Interest in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Drops By 5.7%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.92.

Generac Stock Performance

Generac stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.16 and its 200-day moving average is $111.99. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Generac has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $299.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,719,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

