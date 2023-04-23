Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $591.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $483.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $486.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.53. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $451.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

