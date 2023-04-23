Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Lowered to $64.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TSN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.44.

NYSE:TSN opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.96. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

