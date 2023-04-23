Morgan Stanley Trims United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Target Price to $435.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $441.00 to $435.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $433.62.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE URI opened at $372.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $412.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.25. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 42.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.