Morgan Stanley Trims U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price to $43.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.35.

USB stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

