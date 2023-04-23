Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv Stock Down 2.6 %

VRTV opened at $120.07 on Thursday. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $161.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.96. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.17.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritiv

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Veritiv’s payout ratio is 10.82%.

In other Veritiv news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $608,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veritiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.