Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $248.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $237.00 to $248.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $260.70.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of V opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $440.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

