Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $77.04 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $78.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also

