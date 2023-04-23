Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WMS opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,116,000 after acquiring an additional 761,995 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,137,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,255,000 after acquiring an additional 742,826 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 961.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,223,000 after acquiring an additional 613,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,774,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

