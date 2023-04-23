Contrasting Rigetti Computing (RGTI) and Its Competitors

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) is one of 721 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Rigetti Computing to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares Rigetti Computing and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rigetti Computing
|-473.75%
|-45.25%
|-33.03%
|Rigetti Computing Competitors
|-48.76%
|-66.88%
|-1.61%
Risk & Volatility
Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rigetti Computing and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rigetti Computing
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
|Rigetti Computing Competitors
|115
|593
|885
|15
|2.50
Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus price target of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 337.80%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 254.84%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than its competitors.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Rigetti Computing and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rigetti Computing
|$13.10 million
|-$71.52 million
|-0.77
|Rigetti Computing Competitors
|$1.22 billion
|-$5.91 million
|-8.11
Rigetti Computing’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Rigetti Computing competitors beat Rigetti Computing on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Rigetti Computing
Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.
Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.