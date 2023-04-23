Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) & Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) Head to Head Analysis

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) and Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and Hywin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners $886.38 million 1.55 $117.54 million $15.53 12.17 Hywin $300.79 million N/A $36.53 million N/A N/A

Virtus Investment Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Hywin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

80.9% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Hywin shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.6% of Hywin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and Hywin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners 13.26% 24.06% 5.29% Hywin N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Virtus Investment Partners has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hywin has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virtus Investment Partners and Hywin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00 Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus price target of $205.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.43%. Given Virtus Investment Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Virtus Investment Partners is more favorable than Hywin.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners beats Hywin on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio. The company was founded on November 1, 1995, and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. The company distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries. It also offers public market investment products, including money market funds, such as government bonds, central bank bills, term and certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; government, corporate, and convertible bonds, as well as other traded debt instruments; and equities and multi-strategy funds. In addition, the company provides individual whole life insurance, individual term life insurance, universal life insurance, individual health insurance, and annuity insurance products, as well as critical illness insurance comprising personal accident insurance products; discretionary and advisory mandates to ultra-high-net-worth clients; and overseas property investment services for residential properties, as well as client referrals to overseas and charge property developers. Further, it manages and distributes a range of private funds to professional investors; and offers information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services to asset management service and financial product providers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

