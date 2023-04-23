Head-To-Head Contrast: Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jushi and USANA Health Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $284.28 million 0.30 N/A N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences $998.60 million 1.26 $69.35 million $3.59 18.13

Analyst Ratings

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Jushi.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jushi and USANA Health Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 4 2 0 2.33 USANA Health Sciences 1 1 0 0 1.50

Jushi currently has a consensus price target of $2.55, indicating a potential upside of 491.58%. USANA Health Sciences has a consensus price target of $52.75, indicating a potential downside of 18.97%. Given Jushi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jushi is more favorable than USANA Health Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Jushi and USANA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi N/A N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences 6.94% 16.92% 12.15%

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Jushi on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jushi

(Get Rating)

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabidiol supplements, tinctures, capsules, softgels, and topicals under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Seche, Tasteology, and Nira brands. As of August 25, 2022, it operated 35 BEYOND/HELLO retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W. Wentz in September 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

