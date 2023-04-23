Analysts Set Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) PT at $135.79

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.52.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.2 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

