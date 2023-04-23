AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AER opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in AerCap by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 249,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in AerCap by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,717,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,184,000 after purchasing an additional 255,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

