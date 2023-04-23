Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $346.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $346.20.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMP opened at $314.10 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

