The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Progressive Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $137.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $106.35 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.46.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,098 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

