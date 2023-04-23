Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $65.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, insider John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, insider John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,770 shares of company stock worth $834,096. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after buying an additional 149,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,811,000 after buying an additional 90,137 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,039,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,405,000 after buying an additional 74,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after buying an additional 48,110 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,280,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $71.32.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $151.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.89 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. On average, analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.925 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 3,363.94%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.