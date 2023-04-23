Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Ventas Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of -376.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $59.81.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

