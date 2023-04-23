Brokerages Set ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target at $265.70

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 388,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,422,000 after buying an additional 112,232 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 21.0% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 139,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ICON Public by 4.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Price Performance

ICON Public stock opened at $207.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.55. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $171.43 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Analysts expect that ICON Public will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.