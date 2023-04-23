Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Target Price at $87.75

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.75.

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,261,000 after buying an additional 1,423,155 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,507,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,915 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354,619 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,940,000 after purchasing an additional 659,492 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,720 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BNS stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $68.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

