Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.24.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Halliburton Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

