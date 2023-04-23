Brokerages Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) PT at $85.95

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIS opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.