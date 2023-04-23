Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $29.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $239.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 274,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 93,974 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 58,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 21,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

