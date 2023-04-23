Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $300.22 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $304.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.36. The firm has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.7% in the first quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

