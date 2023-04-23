Morgan Stanley Trims Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price to $3.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATUS. Cowen reduced their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.90.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

