JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $122.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABT. Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $111.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.81. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $123.18.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

