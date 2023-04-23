Wolfe Research Cuts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $103.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wolfe Research from $107.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $111.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.81. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $123.18. The company has a market capitalization of $194.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

