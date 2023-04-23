mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Short Interest Up 7.5% in March

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
mdf commerce Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MECVF opened at $2.51 on Friday. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.
About mdf commerce
mdf commerce inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions through SaaS solutions. It also provides commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. The company was founded on February 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on mdf commerce (MECVF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.