mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Short Interest Up 7.5% in March

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

mdf commerce Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MECVF opened at $2.51 on Friday. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions through SaaS solutions. It also provides commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. The company was founded on February 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

Featured Articles

