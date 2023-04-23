LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of LPSN opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $383.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.52. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $24.22.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.97 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 156.62% and a negative net margin of 43.85%. On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPSN. Craig Hallum downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

In related news, Director William Wesemann bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 214,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,470.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,089 shares of company stock valued at $63,242. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $156,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after purchasing an additional 601,564 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $11,342,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $4,068,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $8,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

