Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,310,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the March 15th total of 14,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,951.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

HR opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.11 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $32.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,127.38%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

