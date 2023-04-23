Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,310,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the March 15th total of 14,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,951.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance
HR opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.11 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $32.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84.
Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,127.38%.
Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.